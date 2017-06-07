The Latest: Djokovic loses to Theim at French Open

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

1:30 p.m.

Novak Djokovic is out of the French Open.

The defending champion from Serbia lost to sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

Thiem will next face Rafael Nadal in the semifinals. The 23-year-old Austrian beat Nadal last month in Rome in the Spaniard’s only loss on clay this season.

The second-seeded Djokovic had two set points in the opener but couldn’t convert either. Thiem took over after that, winning the third set in only 20 minutes.

___

1:05 p.m.

Novak Djokovic’s French Open title defense is in real trouble. He has dropped the first two sets of his quarterfinal match against sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria.

Djokovic held two set points in the opener but couldn’t convert either, then lost that in a tiebreaker 7-6 (5). And Thiem then took the second set 6-3.

This is a rematch of a semifinal between the two men a year ago at Roland Garros, a match Djokovic won in straight sets on his way to completing a career Grand Slam.

The Djokovic-Thiem winner will face Rafael Nadal in the semifinals. Nadal advanced when his opponent, Pablo Carreno Busta, stopped in the second set because of an injured abdominal muscle.

___

12:05 p.m.

Rafael Nadal advanced to the French Open semifinals for the 10th time when Pablo Carreno Busta retired from their match because of injury.

The fourth-seeded Nadal, a nine-time champion at Roland Garros, was leading 6-2, 2-0 when Carreno Busta stopped. It was not immediately clear what was wrong with Carreno Busta.

The 20th-seeded Carreno Busta had taken a medical timeout after the opening set.

Nadal will next face either second-seeded Novak Djokovic or sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem on Friday.

___

11:00 a.m.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic might be cold during their French Open quarterfinals. At least they’ll get to play.

A day after their matches were postponed because of rain, nine-time champion Nadal and defending champion Djokovic will try to reach the semifinals.

Shortly before play is supposed to start, the temperature is 57 degrees F (14 degrees Celsius).

If Nadal and Djokovic win, they would face each other Friday.

In the quarterfinals, Nadal will face Pablo Carreno Busta, while Djokovic meets Dominic Thiem. The other men’s quarterfinals later Wednesday are Andy Murray vs. Kei Nishikori, and Stan Wawrinka vs. Marin Cilic.

The last two women’s quarterfinals are also on the schedule: Karolina Pliskova against Caroline Garcia, and Simona Halep against Elina Svitolina.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis