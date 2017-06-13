1002

Tennis

Nadal to miss Queen’s Club tournament to rest

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 6:25 pm 06/13/2017 06:25pm
Spain's Rafael Nadal smiles during a handprints event on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Monday, June 12, 2017. Nadal defeated Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in the men's final at the French Open tennis championships on Sunday. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

LONDON (AP) — French Open champion Rafael Nadal says he will miss next week’s tournament at Queen’s Club as he needs to rest ahead of Wimbledon.

Nadal told Britain’s Lawn Tennis Association website that he had originally planned to play the grass-court tournament in London.

But he added that “at 31, and after a long clay court season with all of the emotions of Roland Garros, and after speaking to my team and doctor, I have decided my body needs to rest if I am going to be ready to play Wimbledon.”

Top-ranked Andy Murray will be looking to defend his title at Queen’s. The field includes U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka, who beat Murray in the semifinals at Roland Garros before losing to Nadal in Sunday’s final.

Wimbledon starts July 3 at the All England Club.

Tennis