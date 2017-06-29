502

Murray withdraws from another exhibition with sore hip

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017
FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, June 9, 2017, Britain's Andy Murray in action against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris. Britain's top ranked Andy Murray has pulled out of another exhibition match scheduled for Friday June 30, ahead of the upcoming Wimbledon championships, because of a sore hip, it is announced Thursday June 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, FILE)

LONDON (AP) — Andy Murray has pulled out of another exhibition match ahead of Wimbledon because of a sore hip.

The top-ranked Murray was scheduled to play at the Aspall Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Club in London on Friday but says he needs to rest his hip. He withdrew from an exhibition match against Lucas Pouille on Tuesday with the same problem.

Wimbledon starts Monday and Murray is the defending champion.

In his build-up to the grass-court major, Murray lost in the first round at Queen’s last week.

