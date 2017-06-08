800

Tennis

French Open Road

June 8, 2017
Men
Andy Murray (1)

First Round — def. Andrey Kuznetsov, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.

Second Round — def. Martin Klizan, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Third Round — def. Juan Martin del Potro (29), 7-6 (8), 7-5, 6-0.

Fourth Round — def. Karen Khachanov, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Quarterfinals — vs. Kei Nishikori (8), 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (0), 6-1.

Semifinals — vs. Stan Wawrinka (3).

Stan Wawrinka (3)

First Round — def. Jozef Kovalik, 6-2, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Second Round — def. Alexandr Dolgopolov, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Third Round — def. Fabio Fognini (28), 7-6 (2), 6-0, 6-2.

Fourth Round — def. Gael Monfils (15), 7-5, 7-6 (7), 6-2.

Quarterfinals — def. Marin Cilic (7), 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

Semifinals — vs. Andy Murray (1).

Rafael Nadal (4)

First Round — def. Benoit Paire, 6-1, 6-4, 6-1.

Second Round — def. Robin Haase, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.

Third Round — def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, 6-0, 6-1, 6-0.

Fourth Round — def. Roberto Bautista Agut (17), 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Quarterfinals — def. Pablo Carreno Busta (20), 6-2, 2-0, retired.

Semifinals — vs. Dominic Thiem (6).

Dominic Thiem (6)

First Round — def. Bernard Tomic, 6-4, 6-0, 6-2.

Second Round — def. Simone Bolelli, 7-5, 6-1, 6-3.

Third Round — def. Steve Jonnson (25), 6-1, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Fourth Round — def. Horacio Zeballos, 6-1, 6-3, 6-1.

Quarterfinals — def. Novak Djokovic (2), 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-0.

Semifinals — vs. Rafael Nadal (4).

Women
Simona Halep (3)

First Round — def. Jana Cepelova, 6-2, 6-3.

Second Round — def. Tatjana Maria, 6-4, 6-3.

Third Round — def. Daria Kasatkina (26), 6-0, 7-5.

Fourth Round — def. Carla Suarez Navarro (21), 6-1, 6-1.

Quarterfinals — def. Elina Svitolina (5), 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-0.

Semifinals — def. Karolina Pliskova (2), 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Championship — vs. Jelena Ostapenko.

Jelena Ostapenko

First Round — def. Louisa Chirico, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Second Round — def. Monica Puig, 6-3, 6-2.

Third Round — def. Lesia Tsurenko, 6-1, 6-4.

Fourth Round — def. Sam Stosur (23), 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Quarterfinals — def. Caroline Wozniacki (11), 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Semifinals — def. Timea Bacsinszky (30), 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3.

Championship — vs. Simona Halep (3).

Tennis