Tennis

‘Big 4’ given top-4 seedings at Wimbledon; Kerber also No. 1

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 5:54 am 06/28/2017 05:54am
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates his victory after the final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Gerry Weber Open tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, Sunday, June 25, 2017. Roger Federer defeated Germany's Alexander Zverev in two sets to win the Gerry Weber Open for the ninth time on Sunday. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The “Big 4” of men’s tennis were given the four highest seedings for this year’s tournament at Wimbledon.

No. 1-ranked Andy Murray, the defending champion, is the top-seeded player, followed by Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Nadal and Djokovic are also in the top four of the ATP rankings, but Federer is No. 5. Third-ranked Stan Wawrinka, who has won the other three Grand Slam titles but not Wimbledon, is seeded fifth.

Milos Raonic, Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem, Kei Nishikori and Alexander Zverev round out the top 10 in the seedings.

In the women’s seedings, Angelique Kerber is No. 1 in a list that mirrors the top-10 rankings. The only exception is the absence of Serena Williams, who is pregnant and skipping the tournament.

