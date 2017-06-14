1002

Australian former tennis player charged with match-fixing

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 3:05 am 06/14/2017 03:05am
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A former Australian tennis professional appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday facing 11 criminal charges, including one of match-fixing at a tournament in Victoria state.

Isaac Frost, who did not enter a plea, was granted bail and will return to court on June 26 when he will also face charges of supplying and possessing dangerous drugs.

The court was told on Wednesday that a match Frost had played in Victoria had attracted “a number of suspicious bets.”

The 28-year-old Frost’s highest world ranking was 651st.

The charges came after a continuing investigation into a Challenger tournament in Traralgon, Victoria, where 2016 Australian Open junior boys champion Oliver Anderson, 19, was also charged with match-fixing.

In May, Anderson avoided conviction after pleading guilty to the match-fixing offense. He remains under suspension by the International Tennis Federation.

