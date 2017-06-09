800

Tennis

9-time champ Nadal faces Wawrinka in French Open men’s final

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 7:30 am 06/11/2017 07:30am
Spain's Rafael Nadal clenches his fist invictory after defeating Austria's Dominic Thiem during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, June 9, 2017 in Paris. Nadal won 6-3, 6-4, 6-0. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

PARIS (AP) — The weather is just the way Rafael Nadal likes it as he prepares to face Stan Wawrinka in the French Open final.

The sun is shining, there is barely a trace of cloud in the sky and the temperature is about 85 degrees (30 Celsius) as Sunday’s title match approaches.

The No. 4-seeded Nadal is bidding for his record 10th title in Paris and his 15th Grand Slam title overall. He is 9-0 in past finals at the clay-court major and has not lost a set in this year’s tournament, playing as well at age 31 as he ever has.

No. 3 Wawrinka won the 2015 French Open for one of his three major championships. He is 3-0 in Grand Slam finals.

