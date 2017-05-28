The Latest: French Open starts with Petra Kvitova’s return

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

The 2017 French Open is officially under way. So is two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova’s comeback.

The year’s second Grand Slam tournament started on the red clay of Roland Garros under a partly cloudy sky Sunday, with Kvitova getting things going in the main stadium in a first-round match against 86th-ranked Julie Boserup of the United States.

Kvitova had not played in a tournament since she was stabbed during an attack at her home in the Czech Republic in December. She is seeded 15th in Paris.

___

10:30 a.m.

The French Open is set to start, and the featured match on Day 1 will be two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova’s return to competition less than six months after being stabbed.

The year’s second Grand Slam tournament begins on the red clay of Roland Garros on Sunday.

The opening match in the main stadium is Kvitova against 86th-ranked Julie Boserup of the United States.

Kvitova has not played in a tournament since she was attacked at her home in the Czech Republic in December.

Others in action Sunday include seven-time major champion Venus Williams, top-ranked Angelique Kerber and 15-year-old American wild-card entry Amanda Anisimova against an opponent a decade older.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis