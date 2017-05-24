Tennis

Tennis Hall of Fame adds fan vote, makes other changes

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 1:21 pm 05/24/2017 01:21pm
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The International Tennis Hall of Fame is adding a fan vote to its election process in 2019, and will make other changes to its induction policies, including allowing players who meet certain standards to automatically be on the ballot.

Hall CEO Todd Martin announced the changes Wednesday.

Instead of each player on the ballot requiring approval from a nominating committee, there will be automatic qualification for those who:

— won five major singles titles;

— won three major singles titles and spent at least 13 weeks ranked No. 1;

— won 15 major doubles titles;

— or won 12 major doubles titles and spent at least 52 weeks ranked No. 1.

Players are still eligible for induction starting five years after retirement.

Tennis