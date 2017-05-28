Tennis

French Open to start with Petra Kvitova’s return to court

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 4:27 am 05/28/2017 04:27am
Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic adjusts her hair during a press conference at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, May 26, 2017 in Paris. Kvitova has confirmed she is making her comeback at the French Open, less than six months after being attacked by a knife-wielding intruder. Kvitova has missed all season so far while recovering from surgery on her left, racket-holding hand in December. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) — The French Open is set to start, and the featured match on Day 1 will be two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova’s return to competition less than six months after being stabbed.

The year’s second Grand Slam tournament begins on the red clay of Roland Garros on Sunday.

The opening match in the main stadium is Kvitova against 86th-ranked Julie Boserup of the United States.

Kvitova has not played in a tournament since she was attacked at her home in the Czech Republic in December.

Others in action Sunday include seven-time major champion Venus Williams, top-ranked Angelique Kerber and 15-year-old American wild-card entry Amanda Anisimova against an opponent a decade older.

