Sam Querrey beats Rafael Nadal in Mexican Open final

By The Associated Press March 5, 2017 12:14 am 03/05/2017 12:14am
United States' Sam Querrey returns the ball to Spain's Rafael Nadal during the final of the Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco, Mexico, Saturday March 4, 2017.(AP Photo/Enric Marti)

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — American Sam Querrey used a strong serve to beat Rafael Nadal 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Saturday night in the Mexican Open final.

Querrey had 19 aces to win his ninth career title. He’s the first American champion in the history of the event.

The American had a great week beating favored players on the road to the championship. He ousted fifth-seeded David Goffin, fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem, sixth-seeded Nick Kyrgios and the second-seeded Nadal.

It was Querrey*s first title since Delray Beach in 2016.

Nadal, the tournament winner in 2005 and 2013, had won 14 straight matches in Mexico.

On the women’s side, the Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko won her third career title, beating second-seed Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-1, 7-5.

Tsurenko, the world*s 50th player, won her first title since Guangzhou in September 2016.

