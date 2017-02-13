7:48 pm, February 13, 2017
Young rallies to beat No. 6 seed Mannarino in Memphis Open

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 7:30 pm 02/13/2017 07:30pm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Donald Young rallied from a break down in each of the last two sets Monday to defeat No. 6 seed Adrian Mannarino 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4) in the opening round of the Memphis Open.

Young served for the match at 5-3 in the third set but failed to hold. The American regrouped from there and erased a 3-1 deficit in the third-set tiebreak.

Mannarino had led 4-2 in the second set and 2-0 in the third.

In another Monday afternoon first-round match, Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan defeated Spain’s Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-4, 6-4. Nishioka, who reached the quarterfinals of this event last year, will face No. 2 seed John Isner in the second round.

Kei Nishikori, who won the last four Memphis Open titles, isn’t in the field this year.

Topics:
Latest News Tennis
