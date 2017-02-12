1:48 pm, February 12, 2017
51° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Legendary jazz singer Al Jarreau has died at age 76, CBS reports. Story developing.

Tennis

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » US Tennis apologizes for…

US Tennis apologizes for Nazi-era anthem at Fed Cup match

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 1:28 pm 02/12/2017 01:28pm
Share
Germany's Andrea Petkovic hits to Uniuted States' Alison Riske in a Fed Cup tennis quarterfinal in Lahaina, Hawaii, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)

KAANAPALI, Hawaii (AP) — The United States Tennis Association has apologized after an outdated version of the German national anthem that later became associated with the Nazi regime was performed before a Fed Cup match in Hawaii.

The anthem was sung Saturday before a Fed Cup quarterfinal between American Alison Riske and Germany’s Andrea Petkovic. It contained a verse that translates to “Germany, Germany, above all, above all in the world,” which became identified with Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich.

The USTA issued a statement apologizing, saying: “In no way did we mean any disrespect. This mistake will not occur again, and the correct anthem will be performed for the remainder of this first-round tie.”

Petkovic, who was born in Bosnia, told reporters after her match that she considered walking off the court as the anthem was sung.

She wrote Sunday on Twitter: “It was a mistake for which the Americans apologized to us. And again, it’s not the worst that ever happened to me in my LIFE. But it is the worst that happened to me in my Fed Cup life.”

Topics:
Government News Latest News Tennis
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » US Tennis apologizes for…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

Tennis