Tennis

US completes 5-0 Davis Cup sweep of Switzerland

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 4:36 pm 02/05/2017 04:36pm
United States' Sam Querrey throws up ball to serve to Switzerland's Adrien Bossel during a Davis Cup tennis match, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson won their singles matches Sunday to complete the United States’ second straight Davis Cup sweep of Switzerland.

Querrey defeated Adrien Bossel 6-3, 7-5. Then Johnson, who clinched the Americans’ victory Saturday in doubles with Jack Sock, won his Davis Cup singles debut over Antoine Bellier, 6-4, 6-3.

The U.S. won 5-0 and will travel to play Australia for the World Group Quarterfinals on April 7-9. The U.S. is 26-20 all-time vs. Australia in a rivalry that dates back to 1905, winning their last meeting 3-1 in Australia in the 2016 World Group First Round.

Switzerland was without the country’s two top players, 18-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer and three-time major champ Stan Wawrinka.

Switzerland will compete in the World Group Playoff on Sept. 15-17.

