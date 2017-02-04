7:14 pm, February 4, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Tennis

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » US advances to Davis…

US advances to Davis Cup quarters, 3-0 over Switzerland

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 6:56 pm 02/04/2017 06:56pm
Share
United States' Steve Johnson returns the ball to Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen and Adrien Bossel during a Davis Cup tennis match, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jack Sock and Steve Johnson won their doubles match in three sets Saturday, sending the United States to the Davis Cup quarterfinals with a 3-0 victory over Switzerland.

Sock and Johnson, bronze medalists in men’s doubles at the Rio Olympics, beat Henri Laaksonen and Adrien Bossel 7-6 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Switzerland was without the country’s two best players this weekend: 18-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer and three-time major champ Stan Wawrinka. Federer won the Australian Open last Sunday night.

The U.S. will travel to Australia for the April quarterfinals. Australia advanced with a 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic.

The Americans are now 158-4 all-time in Davis Cup ties when taking a 2-0 lead. Sock also won a singles match on Friday. Reverse singles will be best-of-three Sunday.

Topics:
Australia News Latest News Tennis
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » US advances to Davis…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Tennis