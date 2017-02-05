Umpire hit in face by ball, Canada defaults vs Britain

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — In a startling turn, Canada lost the decisive match to Britain in the first round of the Davis Cup on Sunday when a player, disappointed by his own shot, launched a spare ball that hit the chair umpire in the left eye.

Britain advanced to the World Group quarterfinals on Kyle Edmund’s 6-3, 6-4, 2-1 victory over Denis Shapovalov in the fifth match.

Play came to a sudden end in the third set after the 17-year-old Shapovalov was defaulted. He had just been broken by Edmund when he took a ball out of his pocket and hit it in frustration.

The ball struck umpire Arnaud Gabas of France in the face, and the contact resulted in a default. Gabas put ice on his eye as swelling began — Shapovalov appeared to be devastated with the turn of events, holding his head in a towel.

Britain will play France in the quarters and is automatically assured a spot in the World Group next year. Canada must win a World Group playoff tie to keep its spot for 2018.

Vasek Pospisil defeated Britain’s Daniel Evans 7-6 (3), 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5) earlier Sunday, tying the matchup at 2-all.