Top-seeded Halep beats Konjuh in St. Petersburg

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 6:32 am
Tennis players Martina Hingis, right, and Simona Halep, left, look at exhibits during their visit to the Faberge Museum in St.Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. The tennis players are here for the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2017 tennis tournament which will end Sunday, Feb. 5. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Top-seeded Simona Halep won her first match since an opening-round exit at the Australian Open, beating Ana Konjuh 6-4, 7-6 (2) Wednesday at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

The fourth-ranked Romanian, who was broken three times, will next face either eight-seeded Daria Kasatkina or wild-card entry Natalia Vikhlyantseva.

Also Wednesday, fifth-seeded Elena Vesnina of Russia beat Olympic doubles partner Ekaterina Makarova 6-3, 6-1. Vesnina and Makarova won a gold medal in Rio de Janeiro.

Vesnina will face Alize Cornet in the second round.

Tennis