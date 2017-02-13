6:20 am, February 13, 2017
Tennis umpire Gabas has surgery after being hit in eye

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 6:03 am 02/13/2017 06:03am
LONDON (AP) — Tennis umpire Arnaud Gabas has had surgery on a fractured bone under his left eye after being hit by a ball struck by Canadian player Denis Shapovalov during a Davis Cup match.

The International Tennis Federation says “chair umpire Arnaud Gabas has undergone successful surgery in France to repair a fracture of the orbital bone under his left eye.”

The 17-year-old Shapovalov hit a ball in anger in the deciding match against Kyle Edmund of Britain on Feb. 5. He was immediately defaulted and fined $7,000 by the ITF.

