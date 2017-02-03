12:40 am, February 5, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a notice to appeal a federal judge’s ruling that suspended President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Tennis

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Sock, Isner win first-round…

Sock, Isner win first-round Davis Cup matches vs Switzerland

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 10:41 pm 02/03/2017 10:41pm
Share
United States' Jack Sock slides to return a hit from Switzerland's Marco Chiudinelli during a Davis Cup tennis match Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jack Sock and John Isner gave the United States a sweep of Friday’s singles matches in a first-round Davis Cup tie against Switzerland.

Sock, the world’s 20th-ranked player, defeated No. 146 Marco Chiudinellli 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 in the first match at Legacy Arena. Isner dropped the first set before rebounding to beat Henri Laaksonen 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Switzerland was without the country’s two best players: 18-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer and three-time major champ Stan Wawrinka. Federer won the Australian Open on Sunday night.

Sock said he started out playing tentative but got a lift from an early service break.

“There are always a few extra nerves, I think, playing Davis Cup,” he said. “When you’re playing for your country, being a part of a team, maybe at a normal event, normal tournament, you come out swinging a little bit more.

“I think I was a little hesitant at the beginning. Maybe too conservative playing when obviously my game is to kind of play big and hit big forehands and be aggressive.”

In Saturday’s doubles match, Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson play Antoine Bellier and Adrien Bossel. The U.S. would secure the victory and advance to the April quarterfinals against Australia with a win.

Querrey is ranked 27th, Johnson 31st. Bossel is 485th and Bellier No. 598.

Sock says the U.S. team isn’t taking anything for granted.

“Davis Cup, anything can happen,” he said. “You see it every year. Every tie almost you see some kind of crazy things happen.”

Topics:
Latest News Tennis
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Sock, Isner win first-round…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Tennis