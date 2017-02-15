1:51 am, February 15, 2017
Fritz saves 3 match points to beat No. 8 seed Lu in Memphis

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 1:22 am 02/15/2017 01:22am
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Taylor Fritz saved three match points in a third-set tiebreaker to beat No. 8 seed Yen-Hsun Lu 4-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7) on Tuesday night in the first round of the Memphis Open.

Fritz, the runner-up in this event last year, won without ever breaking Lu’s serve.

Earlier Tuesday, qualifier Darian King defeated No. 5 seed Bernard Tomic 6-4, 6-4. King, ranked 140th in the world, dropped just 12 points in 10 service games against the 32nd-ranked Tomic.

Other winners Tuesday included No. 7 seed Steve Darcis, Ryan Harrison, Matthew Ebden and Tim Smyczek.

Harrison won 6-3, 7-5 over Konstantin Kravchuk to advance to a second-round matchup with No. 3 seed Sam Querrey. Darcis won 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 over Radu Albot. Smyczek beat Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

Ebden rallied from a break down in each of the last two sets to beat Peter Polansky 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-1.

