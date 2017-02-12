9:19 am, February 12, 2017
Pliskova trashes Muguruza, Czechs lead Spain 2-1 in Fed Cup

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 8:37 am 02/12/2017 08:37am
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Third-ranked Karolina Pliskova eased past French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 6-2, 6-2 in the first reverse singles to give defending champion Czech Republic a 2-1 lead over Spain in the first round of the Fed Cup on Sunday.

Pliskova failed to serve out the match at 5-1 but broke Muguruza in the following game with a forehand winner to put the Czechs one win away from the semifinals against the United States or Germany.

The second reverse singles pits Barbora Strycova against Lara Arruabarrena.

Pliskova won five of the six matches against her seventh-ranked opponent.

Big-hitting Pliskova had five aces and hit one of her ten forehand winners to go 3-1 up in the opening set. She also got a break for a 3-1 lead in the second.

