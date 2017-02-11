10:47 am, February 11, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Tennis

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Muguruza beats Strycova, Spain…

Muguruza beats Strycova, Spain leads Czechs 1-0 in Fed Cup

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 10:11 am 02/11/2017 10:11am
Share

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — French Open champion Garbine Muguruza defeated Barbora Strycova 6-0, 3-6, 6-1 in the opening singles to give Spain a 1-0 lead over defending champion Czech Republic in the first round of the Fed Cup on Saturday.

The seventh-ranked Muguruza converted her first match point after Strycova’s return hit the net to keep a perfect 7-0 Fed Cup record.

Strycova double faulted to go 3-1 down in the decisive set before Muguruza broke her again for a commanding 5-1 lead.

Muguruza dominated the opening set, hitting 10 winners compared to Strycova’s one.

The Czech came back with a break for a 4-2 lead in the second set.

Karolina Pliskova will face Lara Arruabarrena in the second singles match on an indoor hardcourt in the eastern city of Ostrava later Saturday.

Topics:
Latest News Tennis
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Muguruza beats Strycova, Spain…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

Tennis