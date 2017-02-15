3:21 am, February 15, 2017
Kate Upton three-peats as SI’s swimsuit queen

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 2:31 am 02/15/2017 02:31am
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 file photo, Kate Upton arrives at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Tom Petty at the Los Angeles Convention Center. She's once, twice, three times a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover lady. Upton once again graces the cover of the annual issue announced Tuesday, Feb. 14, becoming only the fourth woman to ever do it three times. This year, she makes the splash with three different covers. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — She’s once, twice, three times a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover lady.

Kate Upton is once again gracing the cover of the annual issue, becoming only the fourth woman to do so three times. This year, she’s making the splash with three different covers.

Other women who did the cover three times include Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Christie Brinkley, who also is featured in this year’s edition with her two daughters. Elle Macpherson holds the record with five cover appearances.

Other notables in this year’s edition include former cover girl Chrissy Teigen, an expectant mother and athletes including tennis champ Serena Williams and Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles.

