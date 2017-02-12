9:18 am, February 12, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Tennis

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Host Swiss get gold…

Host Swiss get gold as Beat Feuz wins downhill world title

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 9:02 am 02/12/2017 09:02am
Share
Beat Feuz of Switzerland reacts in the finish area during the men's downhill race at the 2017 FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Alexandra Wey/Keystone via AP)

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Host nation Switzerland got the world championships gold medal it most wanted when Beat Feuz won the downhill Sunday.

Roger Federer had a front-row seat in the stands to see Feuz finish 0.12 seconds faster than Erik Guay of Canada, denying the super-G winner a speed title double.

Max Franz of Austria was third, 0.37 behind Feuz, who took downhill bronze two years ago.

Though Feuz’s top speed of 119 kph (74 mph) was slower than many rivals, he was best at keeping speed through twisting turns midway down a shortened course.

The steep “Free Fall” slope at the mountain top was shrouded with fog, and a lower start was used.

Fog forced the race to be postponed from Saturday — Feuz’s 30th birthday.

Lower-ranked racers were yet to start.

Topics:
Latest News Other Sports Tennis
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Host Swiss get gold…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

Tennis