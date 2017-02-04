11:44 am, February 4, 2017
German brothers lose as Belgium leads 2-1 in Davis Cup

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 11:24 am 02/04/2017 11:24am
Belgium's Joris De Loore, right, and Ruben Bemelmans celebrate in their doubles match against Germany's Alexander and Mischa Zverev, during the Davis Cup first round match between Germany and Belgium in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. Belgium won the doubles match and leads by 2-1. (Arne Dedert/dpa via AP)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Ruben Bemelmans and Joris De Loore defeated German brothers Mischa Zverev and Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 to give Belgium a 2-1 lead in their Davis Cup first-round tie on Saturday.

The first brothers to play together for Germany in the competition saved 15 of the 18 break points they faced but were unable to prevent Bemelmans and De Loore winning in 3 hours, 13 minutes.

The 19-year-old Alexander Zverev, who leveled the tie 1-1 on Friday, was nominated alongside his older brother in place of Jan-Lennard Struff, who has a stomach bug.

Germany needs to win both of Sunday’s reverse singles to preserve its unbeaten record against Belgium. The younger Zverev was due to play Steve Darcis before German No. 1 Philipp Kohlschreiber faced Arthur De Greef.

