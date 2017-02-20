12:36 pm, February 20, 2017
France to host Britain on indoor clay in Davis Cup quarters

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 12:18 pm 02/20/2017 12:18pm
PARIS (AP) — The Davis Cup quarterfinal between France and Britain will be staged on indoor clay in the Normandy city of Rouen.

The April 7-9 tie will take place at the 5,000-capacity Palais des Sports de Rouen, known as the Kindarena, which previously hosted France’s win against Israel in 2013.

France beat Japan 4-1 in Tokyo to reach the last eight while Britain won 3-2 against Canada in Ottawa.

France lost to Britain on grass at Queen’s Club in the quarters two years ago. Britain went on to win the Davis Cup that year, while France’s last success came in 2001.

Overall, 10-time champion Britain leads nine-time winner France 12-9.

But it will be the first time since 1978 that they have faced each other on clay.

Topics:
Latest News Tennis
