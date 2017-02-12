4:49 pm, February 12, 2017
Estrella Burgos wins again at Ecuador Open

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 4:24 pm 02/12/2017 04:24pm
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Victor Estrella Burgos won his third straight title at the Ecuador Open, defeating Paolo Lorenzi 6-7 (2), 7-5, 7-6 (6) Sunday.

Sunday’s title was the third in ATP singles for the unseeded Dominican, and they’ve all come on clay in Quito.

The third-seeded Lorenzi was trying for his second ATP singles title after winning last year on clay in Kitzbuehl, Austria.

Estrella Burgos advanced with victories over top-seeded Ivo Karlovic of Croatia, Federico Gaio of Italy, and No. 4 Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil.

