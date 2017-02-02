5:30 am, February 4, 2017
Djokovic returns to Davis Cup against Russia

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 11:08 am 02/02/2017 11:08am
NIS, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic will play Daniil Medvedev in the second singles match as he makes a return for Serbia in the first round of the Davis Cup against Russia.

Djokovic will be playing his first match since an unexpected second-round loss to Denis Istomin at the Australian Open.

In Thursday’s draw, Viktor Troicki was picked to face Karen Khachanov in Friday’s opening singles on an indoor hard court.

Serbia captain-player Nenad Zimonjic and Troicki are expected to play doubles on Saturday against Konstantin Kravchuk and Andrey Kuznetsov.

Reverse singles in the best-of-five series are scheduled for Sunday.

Tennis
