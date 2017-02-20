Defending champ Querrey wins opening match at Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Defending champion Sam Querrey of the United States began his Delray Beach Open title defense Monday with a victory over Dudi Sela of Israel.

Querrey, the No. 4 seed, was leading 6-2, 2-1 when Sela retired. Querrey, ranked 35th in the world, advanced to a second-round match with either Jared Donaldson or Mikhail Kukushkin.

No. 8 seed Kyle Edmund of Great Britain also advanced Monday with a 6-3, 6-0 triumph over Adrian Mannarino of France. Edmund next plays Yen-Hsun Lu, who came from behind to beat Bjorn Fratangelo 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan won his first-round match 6-3, 6-3 over qualifier Kimmer Coppejans of Belgium. Nishioka will next face either No. 5 seed Steve Johnson or Stefan Kozlov.

Taylor Fritz of the United States won 6-4, 6-4 over Akira Santillan of Japan to advance to a second-round matchup with either No. 2 seed Ivo Karlovic or Donald Young.