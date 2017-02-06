Davis Cup Results

2:55 pm, February 7, 2017
WORLD GROUP
First Round

Winners to quarterfinals, April 7-9 losers to WG playoffs, Sept. 15-17

Italy 3, Argentina 2
At Parque Sarmiento
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles

Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Carlos Berlocq, Argentina, 6-1, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (6).

Doubles

Carlos Berlocq and Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, def. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 (7).

Reverse Singles

Carlos Berlocq, Argentina, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 2-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Belgium 4, Germany 1
At Fraport Arena
Frankfurt, Germany
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Steve Darcis, Belgium, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).

Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Arthur De Greef, Belgium, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles

Ruben Bemelmans and Joris De Loore, Belgium, def. Alexander and Mischa Zverev, Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 4-6, 6-3.

Reverse Singles

Steve Darcis, Belgium, def, Alexander Zverev, Germany, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (8).

Ruben Bemelmans, Belgium, def. Mischa Zverev, Germany, 7-5, 6-1.

Australia 4, Czech Republic 1
At Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club
Melbourne, Australia
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Jan Satral, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles

Sam Groth and John Peers, Australia, def. Jan Satral and Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Reverse Singles

Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Sam Groth, Australia, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Jan Satral, Czech Republic, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

United States 5, Switzerland 0
At Legacy Arena/BJCC
Birmingham, Ala.
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Jack Sock, United States, def. Marco Chiudinelli, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

John Isner, United States, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Doubles

Jack Sock and Steve Johnson, United States, def. Antoine Bellier and Adrien Bossel, Switzerland, 7-6 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Reverse Singles

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Adrien Bossel, Switzerland, 6-3, 7-5.

Steve Johnson, United States, def. Antoine Bellier, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-3.

France 4, Japan 1
At Ariake Colosseum
Tokyo
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Richard Gasquet, France, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

Gilles Simon, France, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, France, def. Yuichi Sugita and Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Reverse Singles

Richard Gasquet, France, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-1, 1-1, retired.

Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Britain 3, Canada 2
At The Arena at TD Place
Ottawa, Ontario
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Dan Evans, Britain, def. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Doubles

Dominic Inglot and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 7-6 (1), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Reverse Singles

Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Dan Evans, Britain, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 3-6, 6-4, 2-1, defaulted.

Serbia 4, Russia 1
At Sportski Centar Cair
Nis, Serbia
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Viktor Troicki, Serbia, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (6).

Novak Djokovic, Serbia, def. Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 1-0 retired.

Doubles

Viktor Troicki and Nenad Zimonjic, Serbia, def. Konstantin Kravchuk and Andrey Kuznetsov, Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Reverse Singles

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Konstantin Kravchuk, Russia, 6-3, 4-6, 10-2.

Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. Nenad Zimonjic, Serbia, walkover.

Spain 3, Croatia 2
At Sportska Dvorana Gradski Vrt
Osijek, Croatia
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Franko Skugor, Croatia, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (6).

Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, def. Ante Pavic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles

Marin Draganja and Nikola Mektic, Croatia, def. Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez, Spain, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-4.

Reverse Singles

Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, def. Franko Skugor, Croatia, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, 7-6 (4), 6-1, 6-4.

ZONAL GROUP I
First Round
Europe/Africa

Winners to second round, April 7-9 losers to first-round playoffs, Sept. 15-17

Bosnia-Herzegovina 5, Poland 0
At Arena Zenica
Zenica, Bosnia-Herzegovina
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Mirza Basic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 6-4, 6-3, retired.

Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 7-6 (1), 7-5, 7-5.

Doubles

Mirza Basic and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Lukasz Kubot and Marcin Matkowski, Poland, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5), 3-6, 4-6, 6-3.

Reverse Singles

Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, vs. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, walkover.

Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 7-6 (1), 4-6, 7-5.

Belarus 3, Romania 2
At Republic Olympic Training Center
Minsk, Belarus
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Adrian Ungur, Romania, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.

Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Maruis Copil, Romania, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles

Max Mirnyi and Yaraslav Shyla, Belarus, def. Marius Copil and Horia Tecau, Romania, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Reverse Singles

Marius Copil, Romania, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 7-5, 6-4, 6-1.

Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Adrian Ungur, Romania, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-4.

Portugal 5, Israel 0
At Club Internacional de Foot-Ball
Lisbon, Portugal
Surface: Clay-Indoor
Singles

Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Yshai Oliel, Israel, 6-1, 6-1, 6-2.

Gastao Elias, Portugal, def. Dudi Sela, Israel, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles

Gastao Elias and Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Jonathan Erlich and Dudi Sela, Israel, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Reverse Singles

Frederico Ferreira Silva, Portugal, def. Daniel Cukierman, Israel, 6-2, 6-0.

Pedro Sousa, Portugal, def. Yshai Oliel, Israel, 6-2, 6-0.

Second Round
Winner to 2018 WG Playoffs
Hungary 3, Slovakia 1
At Aegon Arena NTC
Bratislava, Slovakia
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Martin Klizan, Slovakia, def. Attila Balazs, Hungary, 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Jozef Kovalik, Slovakia, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles

Attila Balazs and Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Martin Klizan and Andrej Martin, Slovakia, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1.

Reverse Singles

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Martin Klizan, Slovakia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5.

Jozef Kovalik, Slovakia, vs. Attila Balazs, Hungary, abandoned.

Americas

Winners to second round, April 7-9 losers to first-round playoffs, Sept. 15-17

Ecuador 5, Peru 0
At Guayaquil Tenis Club
Guayaquil, Ecuador
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles

Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, def. Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (5), 2-6, 6-3.

Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, def. Mauricio Echazu, Peru, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.

DoublesEmilio Gomez and Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, def. Mauricio Echazu and Jorge Brian Panta, Peru, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Reverse Singles

Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, def. Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, def. Alexander Merino, Peru, 6-3, 6-0.

Chile 5, Dominican Republic 0
At Centro De Tenis Parque Del Este
Santo Domingo Este, Dominican Republic
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Jose Hernandez-Fernandez, Dominican Republic, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2.

Christian Garin, Chile, def. Roberto Cid Subervi, Dominican Republic, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

Nicolas Jarry and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo, Chile, def. Roberto Cid Subervi and Jose Hernandez-Fernandez, Dominican Republic, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.

Reverse Singles

Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera, Chile, def. Jose Olivares, Dominican Republic, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (2).

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Nick Hardt, Dominican Republic, 6-3, 6-3.

Asia/Oceania

Winners to second round, losers to first-round playoffs, April 7-9

Uzbekistan 3, South Korea 1
At Gimcheon Sports Town Tennis Courts
Gimcheon, South Korea
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Chung Hyeon, South Korea, def. Sanjar Fayziev, Uzbekistan, 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 4-6, 6-0.

Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, def. Lee Duck Hee, South Korea, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (0), 6-4.

Doubles

Sanjar Fayziev and Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, def. Chung Hyeon and Lim Yong-kyu, South Korea, 6-3, 6-7 (10), 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-4.

Reverse Singles

Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2, 7-6 (12).

Lee Duck Hee, South Korea, vs. Sanjar Fayziev, Uzbekistan, abandoned.

India 4, New Zealand 1
At Balewadi Sports Complex
Pune, India
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Yuki Bhambri, India, def. Finn Tearney, New Zealand, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, def. Jose Statham, New Zeland, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles

Artem Sitak and Michael Venus, New Zealand, def.Leander Paes and Vishnu Vardhan, India, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Reverse Singles

Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, def. Finn Tearney, New Zealand, 7-5, 6-1, 6-0.

Yuki Bhambri, India, def. Jose Statham, New Zeland, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

ZONAL GROUP II
First Round

Winners to second round, losers to first-round playoffs, April 7-9

Europe/Africa
Sweden 3, Tunisia 2
At Tennis courts of Cite Nationale Sportive El Menzah
Tunis, Tunisia
Surface: Outdoor, Clay
Singles

Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, def. Isak Arvidsson, Sweden, 6-4, 7-5, 6-2.

Patrik Rosenholm, Sweden, def. Mohamed Aziz Dougaz, Tunisia, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3.

Doubles

Johan Brunstrom and Andreas Siljestrom, Sweden, def. Anis Ghorbel and Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 6-3, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Reverse Singles

Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, def. Patrik Rosenholm, Sweden, 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

Isak Arvidsson, Sweden, def. Mohamed Aziz Dougaz, Tunisia, 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Turkey 4, Cyprus 1
At National Tennis Centre
Nicosia, Cyprus
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Cem Ilkel, Turkey, def. Petros Chrysochos, Cyprus, 6-7 (4), 3-6, 6-3, 6-0, 6-4.

Marsel Ilhan, Turkey, def. Menelaos Efstathiou, Cyprus, 7-5, 6-1, 4-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Doubles

Petros Chrysochos and Eleftherios Neos, Cyprus, def. Altug Celikbilek and Cem Ilkel, Turkey, 3-6, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 6-1.

Reverse Singles

Marsel Ilhan, Turkey, def. Petros Chrysochos, Cyprus, 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Altug Celikbilek, Turkey, def. Nicholas Campbell, Cyprus, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Lithuania 3, Madagascar 2
At Siauliai Tennis School
Siauliai, Lithuania
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Laurynas Grigelis, Lithuania, def. Lucas Andriamasilalao, Madagascar, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Antso Rakotondramanga, Madagascar, def. Tadas Babelis, Lithuania, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles

Tadas Babelis and Laurynas Grigelis, Lithuania, def. Jean-Jacques Rakotohasy and Antso Rakotondramanga, Madagascar, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

Reverse Singles

Laurynas Grigelis, Lithuania, def. Antso Rakotondramanga, Madagascar, 6-4, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Jean-Jacques Rakotohasy, Madagascar, def. Tomas Vaise, Lithuania, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Georgia 3, Finland 2
At New Sport Hall
Tbilisi, Georgia
Surface: Carpet, Indoor
Singles

Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Eero Vasa, Finland, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-1.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, def. George Tsivadze, Georgia, 7-5, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles

Harri Heliovaara and Patrik Niklas-Salminen, Finland, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili and George Tsivadze, Georgia, 6-4, 6-0, 6-3.

Reverse Singles

Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

George Tsivadze, Georgia, def. Eero Vasa, Finland, score unavailable.

Norway 5, Latvia 0
At Zemgales Olimpiskais centrs
Jelgava, Latvia
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Martins Podzus, Latvia, 6-3, 6-1, 7-5.

Viktor Durasovic, Norway, def. Mikelis Libietis, Latvia, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Doubles

Viktor Durasovic and Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Mikelis Libietis and Martins Podzus, Latvia, 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 6-2.

Reverse Singles

Simen Sunde Bratholm, Norway, def. Rudolfs Mednis, Latvia, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6).

Viktor Durasovic, Norway, def. Arturs Lazdins, Latvia, walkover.

Denmark 4, Morocco 1
At Vejlby-Risskov Centret
Aarhus, Denmark
Surface: Carpet, Indoor
Singles

Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, def. Amine Ahouda, Morocco, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.

Reda El Amrani, Morocco, def. Soren Hess-Olesen, Denmark, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Doubles

Thomas Kromann and Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, def. Reda El Amrani and Yassine Idmbarek, Morocco, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

Reverse Singles

Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, def. Reda El Amrani, Morocco, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Soren Hess-Olesen, Denmark, def. Mehdi Jdi, Morocco, 3-6, 6-0, 6-0.

South Africa 4, Estonia 1
At Irene Country Club
Centurion, South Africa
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Nicolaas Scholtz, South Africa, def. Jurgen Zopp, Estonia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 retired.

Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Vladimir Ivanov, Estonia, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles

Raven Klaasen and Ruan Roelofse, South Africa, def. Kenneth Raisma and Mattias Siimar, Estonia, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.

Reverse Singles

Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Mattias Siimar, Estonia, 7-5, 6-3.

Vladimir Ivanov, Estonia, def. Nicolaas Scholtz, South Africa, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Slovenia 3, Monaco 2
At Zeleznicarski Teniski Klub
Maribor, Slovenia
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Blaz Kavcic, Slovenia, def. Lucas Catarina, Monaco, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Grega Zemlja, Slovenia, def. Romain Arneodo, Monaco, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Doubles

Romain Arneodo and Benjamin Balleret, Monaco, def. Blaz Kavcic and Grega Zemlja, Slovenia, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.

Reverse Singles

Grega Zemlja, Slovenia, def. Lucas Catarina, Monaco, 6-2, 6-3, 6-1.

Thomas Oger, Monaco, def. Tilen Zitnik, Slovenia, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Americas
Barbados 3, Paraguay 2
At Rakiura Resort
Asuncion, Paraguay
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles

Ayed Zatar, Paraguay, def. Haydn Lewis, Barbados, 7-6 (5), 7-5, 6-2.

Darian King, Barbados, def. Bruno Britez, Paraguay, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles

Darian King and Haydn Lewis, Barbados, def. Bruno Britez and Ayed Zatar, Paraguay, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Reverse Singles

Darian King, Barbados, def. Ayed Zatar, Paraguay, 7-6 (2), 6-1, 6-1.

Bruno Britez, Paraguay, def. Seanon Williams, 6-3, 6-2.

Guatemala 3, Mexico 1
At Federacion Nacional de Tenis de Campo
Guatemala, Guatemala
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Wilfredo Gonzalez, Guatemala, def. Luis Patino, Mexico, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

Manuel Sanchez, Mexico, def. Christopher Diaz-Figueroa, Guatemala, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Doubles

Christopher Diaz-Figueroa and Wilfredo Gonzalez, Guatemala, def. Luis Patino and Manuel Sanchez, Mexico, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Reverse Singles

Christopher Diaz-Figueroa, Guatemala, def. Gerardo Lopez Villasenor, Mexico, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-5, 6-2.

Wilfredo Gonzalez, Guatemala, vs. Manuel Sanchez, Mexico, abandoned.

El Salvador 3, Bolivia 2
At Circulo Deportivo Internacional
At San Salvador, El Salvador
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Federico Zeballos, Bolivia, def. Alberto Emmanuel Alvarado Larin, El Salvador, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

Marcelo Arevalo, El Salvador, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 6-2, 6-4, 7-5.

Doubles

Marcelo and Rafael Arevalo, El Salvador, def. Rodrigo Banzer and Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 6-4, 7-5, 7-5.

Reverse Singles

Marcelo Arevalo, El Salvador, def. Federico Zeballos, Bolivia, 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

Rodrigo Banzer, Bolivia, def. Alberto Emmanuel Alvarado Larin, El Salvador, 6-2, 6-0.

Venezuela 5, Bahamas 0
At Doral Park Country Club
Doral, Fla.
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Ricardo Rodriguez, Venezuela, def. Philip Wilbert Major, Bahamas, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1, 6-1.

Luis David Martinez, Venezuela, def. Spencer Newman, Bahamas, 7-5, 6-0, 7-6 (5).

Doubles

Luis David Martinez and Jordi Munoz-Abreu, Venezuela, def. Spencer Newman and Marvin Rolle, Bahamas, 6-3, 7-5, 6-1.

Reverse Singles

Ricardo Rodriguez, Venezuela, def. Justin Lunn, Bahamas, 6-0, 6-2.

Jordi Munoz-Abreu, Venezuela, def. Philip Wilbert Major, Bahamas, 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-3.

Asia/Oceania
Pakistan 3, Iran 2
At Pakistan Sports Complex
Islamabad, Pakistan
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Aqeel Khan, Pakistan, def. Shahin Khaledan, Iran, 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-2.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, def. Anoosha Shahgholi, Iran, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

Aqeel Khan and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, def. Alborz Akhavan and Anoosha Shahgholi, Iran, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Reverse Singles

Hamid Reza Nadaf, Iran, def. Mohammad Abid Ali Khan Akba, Pakistan, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3.

Shahin Khaledan, Iran, def. Muhammad Abid, Pakistan, 7-6 (8), 6-3.

Hong Kong 3, Vietnam 2
At Phu Tho Tennis Club
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Wong Hong Kit, Hong Kong, def. Thien Nguyen Hoang, Vietnam, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0.

Nam Hoang Ly, Vietnam, def. Hei Yin Andrew Li, Hong Kong, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles

Karan Rastogi and Wong Chun Hun, Hong Kong, def. Nam Hoang Ly and Thien Nguyen Hoang, Vietnam, 6-7 (7), 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Reverse Singles

Nam Hoang Ly, Vietnam, def. Wong Hong Kit, Hong Kong, 6-3, 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Karan Rastogi, Hong Kong, def. Thien Nguyen Hoang, Vietnam, 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-2, 6-1.

Philippines 4, Indonesia 1
At Philippine Columbian Association
Manila, Philippines
Surface: Clay-Indoor
Singles

David Agung Susanto, Indonesia, def. Alberto Lim, Philippines, 3-6, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1, 1-1 retired.

Ruben Gonzales, Philippines, def. Aditya Hari Sasongko, Indonesia, 6-2, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles

Francis Casey Alcantara and Treat Huey, Philippines, def. David Agung Susanto and Sunu-Wahyu Trijati, Indonesia, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

Reverse Singles

Ruben Gonzales, Philippines, def. David Agung Susanto, Indonesia, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

Alberto Lim, Philippines, def. Anthony Susanto, Indonesia, 7-5, 6-3.

Thailand 3, Kuwait 1
At Kuwait Tennis Federation Centre
Meshref, Kuwait
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Jirat Navasirisomboon, Thailand, def. Abdullah Maqdes, Kuwait, 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Mohammad Ghareeb, Kuwait, def. Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul, Thailand, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-0.

Doubles

Sanchai and Sonchat Ratiwatana, Thailand, def. Abdulrahman Alawadhi and Abdulhamid Mubarak, Kuwait, 6-2, 6-0, 6-3.

Reverse Singles

Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul, Thailand, def. Abdullah Maqdes, Kuwait, 6-4, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Mohammad Ghareeb, Kuwait, def. Jirat Navasirisomboon, Thailand, abandoned.

