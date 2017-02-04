4:44 pm, February 5, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Tennis

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Davis Cup Results

Davis Cup Results

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 6:15 pm 02/04/2017 06:15pm
Share
WORLD GROUP
First Round

Winners to quarterfinals, April 7-9 losers to WG playoffs, Sept. 15-17

Italy 2, Argentina 1
At Parque Sarmiento
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles

Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Carlos Berlocq, Argentina, 6-1, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (6).

Doubles

Carlos Berlocq and Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, def. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 (7).<

Belgium 2, Germany 1
At Fraport Arena
Frankfurt, Germany
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Steve Darcis, Belgium, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).

Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Arthur De Greef, Belgium, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles

Ruben Bemelmans and Joris De Loore, Belgium, def. Alexander and Mischa Zverev, Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 4-6, 6-3.<

Australia 3, Czech Republic 0
At Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club
Melbourne, Australia
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Jan Satral, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles

Sam Groth and John Peers, Australia, def. Jan Satral and Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.<

United States 3, Switzerland 0
At Legacy Arena/BJCC
Birmingham, Ala.
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Jack Sock, United States, def. Marco Chiudinelli, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

John Isner, United States, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Doubles

Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey, United States, def. Antoine Bellier and Adrien Bossel, Switzerland, 7-6 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (5).<

France 3, Japan 0
At Ariake Colosseum
Tokyo
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Richard Gasquet, France, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

Gilles Simon, France, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, France, def. Yuichi Sugita and Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.<

Britain 2, Canada 1
At The Arena at TD Place
Ottawa, Ontario
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Dan Evans, Britain, def. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Doubles

Dominic Inglot and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 7-6 (1), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3), 6-3.<

Serbia 3, Russia 0
At Sportski Centar Cair
Nis, Serbia
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Viktor Troicki, Serbia, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (6).

Novak Djokovic, Serbia, def. Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 1-0 retired.

Doubles

Viktor Troicki and Nenad Zimonjic, Serbia, def. Konstantin Kravchuk and Andrey Kuznetsov, Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 6-4.<

Croatia 2, Spain 1
At Sportska Dvorana Gradski Vrt
Osijek, Croatia
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Franko Skugor, Croatia, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (6).

Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, def. Ante Pavic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles

Marin Draganja and Nikola Mektic, Croatia, def. Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez, Spain, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-4.<

ZONAL GROUP I
First Round
Europe/Africa

Winners to second round, April 7-9 losers to first-round playoffs, Sept. 15-17

Bosnia-Herzegovina 3, Poland 0
At Arena Zenica
Zenica, Bosnia-Herzegovina
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Mirza Basic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 6-4, 6-3, retired.

Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 7-6 (1), 7-5, 7-5.

Doubles

Mirza Basic and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Lukasz Kubot and Marcin Matkowski, Poland, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5), 3-6, 4-6, 6-3.<

Belarus 2, Romania 1
At Republic Olympic Training Center
Minsk, Belarus
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Adrian Ungur, Romania, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.

Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Maruis Copil, Romania, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles

Max Mirnyi and Yaraslav Shyla, Belarus, def. Marius Copil and Horia Tecau, Romania, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4.<

Portugal 3, Israel 0
At Club Internacional de Foot-Ball
Lisbon, Portugal
Surface: Clay-Indoor
Singles

Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Yshai Oliel, Israel, 6-1, 6-1, 6-2.

Gastao Elias, Portugal, def. Dudi Sela, Israel, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles

Gastao Elias and Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Jonathan Erlich and Dudi Sela, Israel, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.<

Second Round
Winner to 2018 WG Playoffs
Hungary 2, Slovakia 1
At Aegon Arena NTC
Bratislava, Slovakia
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Martin Klizan, Slovakia, def. Attila Balazs, Hungary, 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Jozef Kovalik, Slovakia, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles

Attila Balazs and Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Martin Klizan and Andrej Martin, Slovakia, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1.<

Americas

Winners to second round, April 7-9 losers to first-round playoffs, Sept. 15-17

Ecuador 3, Peru 0
At Guayaquil Tenis Club
Guayaquil, Ecuador
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles

Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, def. Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (5), 2-6, 6-3.

Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, def. Mauricio Echazu, Peru, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles

Emilio Gomez and Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, def. Mauricio Echazu and Jorge Brian Panta, Peru, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5).<

Chile 3, Dominican Republic 0
At Centro De Tenis Parque Del Este
Santo Domingo Este, Dominican Republic
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Jose Hernandez-Fernandez, Dominican Republic, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2.

Christian Garin, Chile, def. Roberto Cid Subervi, Dominican Republic, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

Nicolas Jarry and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo, Chile, def. Roberto Cid Subervi and Jose Hernandez-Fernandez, Dominican Republic, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.<

Asia/Oceania

Winners to second round, losers to first-round playoffs, April 7-9

Uzbekistan 2, South Korea 1
At Gimcheon Sports Town Tennis Courts
Gimcheon, South Korea
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Chung Hyeon, South Korea, def. Sanjar Fayziev, Uzbekistan, 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 4-6, 6-0.

Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, def. Lee Duck Hee, South Korea, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (0), 6-4.

Doubles

Sanjar Fayziev and Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, def. Chung Hyeon and Lim Yong-kyu, South Korea, 6-3, 6-7 (10), 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-4.<

India 2, New Zealand 1
At Balewadi Sports Complex
Pune, India
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Yuki Bhambri, India, def. Finn Tearney, New Zealand, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, def. Jose Statham, New Zeland, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles

Artem Sitak and Michael Venus, New Zealand, def.Leander Paes and Vishnu Vardhan, India, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.<

ZONAL GROUP II
First Round

Winners to second round, losers to first-round playoffs, April 7-9

Europe/Africa
Sweden, 2, Tunisia 1
At Tennis courts of Cite Nationale Sportive El Menzah
Tunis, Tunisia
Surface: Outdoor, Clay
Singles

Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, def. Isak Arvidsson, Sweden, 6-4, 7-5, 6-2.

Patrik Rosenholm, Sweden, def. Mohamed Aziz Dougaz, Tunisia, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3.

Doubles

Johan Brunstrom and Andreas Siljestrom, Sweden, def. Anis Ghorbel and Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 6-3, 7-5, 7-6 (4).<

Turkey 2, Cyprus 1
At National Tennis Centre
Nicosia, Cyprus
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Cem Ilkel, Turkey, def. Petros Chrysochos, Cyprus, 6-7 (4), 3-6, 6-3, 6-0, 6-4.

Marsel Ilhan, Turkey, def. Menelaos Efstathiou, Cyprus, 7-5, 6-1, 4-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Doubles

Petros Chrysochos and Eleftherios Neos, Cyprus, def. Altug Celikbilek and Cem Ilkel, Turkey, 3-6, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 6-1.<

Lithuania 2, Madagascar 1
At Siauliai Tennis School
Siauliai, Lithuania
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Laurynas Grigelis, Lithuania, def. Lucas Andriamasilalao, Madagascar, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Antso Rakotondramanga, Madagascar, def. Tadas Babelis, Lithuania, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles

Tadas Babelis and Laurynas Grigelis, Lithuania, def. Jean-Jacques Rakotohasy and Antso Rakotondramanga, Madagascar, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.<

Finland 2, Georgia 1
At New Sport Hall
Tbilisi, Georgia
Surface: Carpet, Indoor
Singles

Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Eero Vasa, Finland, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-1.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, def. George Tsivadze, Georgia, 7-5, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles

Harri Heliovaara and Patrik Niklas-Salminen, Finland, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili and George Tsivadze, Georgia, 6-4, 6-0, 6-3.<

Norway 3, Latvia 0
At Zemgales Olimpiskais centrs
Jelgava, Latvia
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Martins Podzus, Latvia, 6-3, 6-1, 7-5.

Viktor Durasovic, Norway, def. Mikelis Libietis, Latvia, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Doubles

Viktor Durasovic and Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Mikelis Libietis and Martins Podzus, Latvia, 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 6-2.<

Denmark 2, Morocco 1
At Vejlby-Risskov Centret
Aarhus, Denmark
Surface: Carpet, Indoor
Singles

Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, def. Amine Ahouda, Morocco, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.

Reda El Amrani, Morocco, def. Soren Hess-Olesen, Denmark, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Doubles

Thomas Kromann and Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, def. Reda El Amrani and Yassine Idmbarek, Morocco, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.<

South Africa 3, Estonia 0
At Irene Country Club
Centurion, South Africa
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Nicolaas Scholtz, South Africa, def. Jurgen Zopp, Estonia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 retired.

Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Vladimir Ivanov, Estonia, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles

Raven Klaasen and Ruan Roelofse, South Africa, def. Kenneth Raisma and Mattias Siimar, Estonia, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.<

Slovenia 2, Monaco 1
At Zeleznicarski Teniski Klub
Maribor, Slovenia
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Blaz Kavcic, Slovenia, def. Lucas Catarina, Monaco, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Grega Zemlja, Slovenia, def. Romain Arneodo, Monaco, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Doubles

Romain Arneodo and Benjamin Balleret, Monaco, def. Blaz Kavcic and Grega Zemlja, Slovenia, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.<

Americas
Barbados 2, Paraguay 1
At Rakiura Resort
Asuncion, Paraguay
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles

Ayed Zatar, Paraguay, def. Haydn Lewis, Barbados, 7-6 (5), 7-5, 6-2.

Darian King, Barbados, def. Bruno Britez, Paraguay, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles

Darian King and Haydn Lewis, Barbados, def. Bruno Britez and Ayed Zatar, Paraguay, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (5).<

Guatemala 2, Mexico 1
At Federacion Nacional de Tenis de Campo
Guatemala, Guatemala
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Wilfredo Gonzalez, Guatemala, def. Luis Patino, Mexico, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

Manuel Sanchez, Mexico, def. Christopher Diaz-Figueroa, Guatemala, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Doubles

Christopher Diaz-Figueroa and Wilfredo Gonzalez, Guatemala, def. Luis Patino and Manuel Sanchez, Mexico, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.<

El Salvador 2, Bolivia 1
At Circulo Deportivo Internacional
At San Salvador, El Salvador
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Federico Zeballos, Bolivia, def. Alberto Emmanuel Alvarado Larin, El Salvador, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

Marcelo Arevalo, El Salvador, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 6-2, 6-4, 7-5.

Doubles

Marcelo and Rafael Arevalo, El Salvador, def. Rodrigo Banzer and Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 6-4, 7-5, 7-5.<

Venezuela 3, Bahamas 0
At Doral Park Country Club
Doral, Fla.
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Ricardo Rodriguez, Venezuela, def. Philip Wilbert Major, Bahamas, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1, 6-1.

Luis David Martinez, Venezuela, def. Spencer Newman, Bahamas, 7-5, 6-0, 7-6 (5).

Doubles

Luis David Martinez and Jordi Munoz-Abreu, Venezuela, def. Spencer Newman and Marvin Rolle, Bahamas, 6-3, 7-5, 6-1.<

Asia/Oceania
Pakistan 3, Iran 0
At Pakistan Sports Complex
Islamabad, Pakistan
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Aqeel Khan, Pakistan, def. Shahin Khaledan, Iran, 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-2.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, def. Anoosha Shahgholi, Iran, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

Aqeel Khan and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, def. Alborz Akhavan and Anoosha Shahgholi, Iran, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.<

Hong Kong 2, Vietnam 1
At Phu Tho Tennis Club
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Wong Hong Kit, Hong Kong, def. Thien Nguyen Hoang, Vietnam, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0.

Nam Hoang Ly, Vietnam, def. Hei Yin Andrew Li, Hong Kong, 61-, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles

Karan Rastogi and Wong Chun Hun, Hong Kong, def. Nam Hoang Ly and Thien Nguyen Hoang, Vietnam, 6-7 (7), 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-1.<

Philippines 2, Indonesia 1
At Philippine Columbian Association
Manila, Philippines
Surface: Clay-Indoor
Singles

David Agung Susanto, Indonesia, def. Alberto Lim, Philippines, 3-6, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1, 1-1 retired.

Ruben Gonzales, Philippines, def. Aditya Hari Sasongko, Indonesia, 6-2, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles

Francis Casey Alcantara and Treat Huey, Philippines, def. David Agung Susanto and Sunu-Wahyu Trijati, Indonesia, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.<

Thailand 2, Kuwait 1
At Kuwait Tennis Federation Centre
Meshref, Kuwait
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Jirat Navasirisomboon, Thailand, def. Abdullah Maqdes, Kuwait, 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Mohammad Ghareeb, Kuwait, def. Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul, Thailand, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-0.

Doubles

Sanchai and Sonchat Ratiwatana, Thailand, def. Abdulrahman Alawadhi and Abdulhamid Mubarak, Kuwait, 6-2, 6-0, 6-3.<

Topics:
Australia News Latest News Tennis
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Davis Cup Results
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Tennis