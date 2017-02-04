Davis Cup Results

Winners to quarterfinals, April 7-9 losers to WG playoffs, Sept. 15-17
|Italy 2, Argentina 1
|At Parque Sarmiento
|Buenos Aires, Argentina
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.
Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Carlos Berlocq, Argentina, 6-1, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (6).
Carlos Berlocq and Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, def. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 (7).<
|Belgium 2, Germany 1
|At Fraport Arena
|Frankfurt, Germany
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Steve Darcis, Belgium, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).
Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Arthur De Greef, Belgium, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.
Ruben Bemelmans and Joris De Loore, Belgium, def. Alexander and Mischa Zverev, Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 4-6, 6-3.<
|Australia 3, Czech Republic 0
|At Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club
|Melbourne, Australia
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.
Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Jan Satral, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.
Sam Groth and John Peers, Australia, def. Jan Satral and Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.<
|United States 3, Switzerland 0
|At Legacy Arena/BJCC
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Jack Sock, United States, def. Marco Chiudinelli, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.
John Isner, United States, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (1).
Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey, United States, def. Antoine Bellier and Adrien Bossel, Switzerland, 7-6 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (5).<
|France 3, Japan 0
|At Ariake Colosseum
|Tokyo
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Richard Gasquet, France, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.
Gilles Simon, France, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.
Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, France, def. Yuichi Sugita and Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.<
|Britain 2, Canada 1
|At The Arena at TD Place
|Ottawa, Ontario
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Dan Evans, Britain, def. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.
Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (3).
Dominic Inglot and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 7-6 (1), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3), 6-3.<
|Serbia 3, Russia 0
|At Sportski Centar Cair
|Nis, Serbia
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Viktor Troicki, Serbia, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (6).
Novak Djokovic, Serbia, def. Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 1-0 retired.
Viktor Troicki and Nenad Zimonjic, Serbia, def. Konstantin Kravchuk and Andrey Kuznetsov, Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 6-4.<
|Croatia 2, Spain 1
|At Sportska Dvorana Gradski Vrt
|Osijek, Croatia
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Franko Skugor, Croatia, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (6).
Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, def. Ante Pavic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.
Marin Draganja and Nikola Mektic, Croatia, def. Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez, Spain, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-4.<
|ZONAL GROUP I
|First Round
|Europe/Africa
Winners to second round, April 7-9 losers to first-round playoffs, Sept. 15-17
|Bosnia-Herzegovina 3, Poland 0
|At Arena Zenica
|Zenica, Bosnia-Herzegovina
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Mirza Basic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 6-4, 6-3, retired.
Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 7-6 (1), 7-5, 7-5.
Mirza Basic and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Lukasz Kubot and Marcin Matkowski, Poland, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5), 3-6, 4-6, 6-3.<
|Belarus 2, Romania 1
|At Republic Olympic Training Center
|Minsk, Belarus
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Adrian Ungur, Romania, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.
Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Maruis Copil, Romania, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
Max Mirnyi and Yaraslav Shyla, Belarus, def. Marius Copil and Horia Tecau, Romania, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4.<
|Portugal 3, Israel 0
|At Club Internacional de Foot-Ball
|Lisbon, Portugal
|Surface: Clay-Indoor
|Singles
Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Yshai Oliel, Israel, 6-1, 6-1, 6-2.
Gastao Elias, Portugal, def. Dudi Sela, Israel, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.
Gastao Elias and Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Jonathan Erlich and Dudi Sela, Israel, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.<
|Second Round
|Winner to 2018 WG Playoffs
|Hungary 2, Slovakia 1
|At Aegon Arena NTC
|Bratislava, Slovakia
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Martin Klizan, Slovakia, def. Attila Balazs, Hungary, 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.
Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Jozef Kovalik, Slovakia, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-4.
Attila Balazs and Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Martin Klizan and Andrej Martin, Slovakia, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1.<
Winners to second round, April 7-9 losers to first-round playoffs, Sept. 15-17
|Ecuador 3, Peru 0
|At Guayaquil Tenis Club
|Guayaquil, Ecuador
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, def. Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (5), 2-6, 6-3.
Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, def. Mauricio Echazu, Peru, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.
Emilio Gomez and Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, def. Mauricio Echazu and Jorge Brian Panta, Peru, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5).<
|Chile 3, Dominican Republic 0
|At Centro De Tenis Parque Del Este
|Santo Domingo Este, Dominican Republic
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Jose Hernandez-Fernandez, Dominican Republic, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2.
Christian Garin, Chile, def. Roberto Cid Subervi, Dominican Republic, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.
Nicolas Jarry and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo, Chile, def. Roberto Cid Subervi and Jose Hernandez-Fernandez, Dominican Republic, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.<
Winners to second round, losers to first-round playoffs, April 7-9
|Uzbekistan 2, South Korea 1
|At Gimcheon Sports Town Tennis Courts
|Gimcheon, South Korea
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Chung Hyeon, South Korea, def. Sanjar Fayziev, Uzbekistan, 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 4-6, 6-0.
Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, def. Lee Duck Hee, South Korea, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (0), 6-4.
Sanjar Fayziev and Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, def. Chung Hyeon and Lim Yong-kyu, South Korea, 6-3, 6-7 (10), 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-4.<
|India 2, New Zealand 1
|At Balewadi Sports Complex
|Pune, India
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Yuki Bhambri, India, def. Finn Tearney, New Zealand, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.
Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, def. Jose Statham, New Zeland, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.
Artem Sitak and Michael Venus, New Zealand, def.Leander Paes and Vishnu Vardhan, India, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.<
|ZONAL GROUP II
|First Round
Winners to second round, losers to first-round playoffs, April 7-9
|Europe/Africa
|Sweden, 2, Tunisia 1
|At Tennis courts of Cite Nationale Sportive El Menzah
|Tunis, Tunisia
|Surface: Outdoor, Clay
|Singles
Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, def. Isak Arvidsson, Sweden, 6-4, 7-5, 6-2.
Patrik Rosenholm, Sweden, def. Mohamed Aziz Dougaz, Tunisia, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3.
Johan Brunstrom and Andreas Siljestrom, Sweden, def. Anis Ghorbel and Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 6-3, 7-5, 7-6 (4).<
|Turkey 2, Cyprus 1
|At National Tennis Centre
|Nicosia, Cyprus
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Cem Ilkel, Turkey, def. Petros Chrysochos, Cyprus, 6-7 (4), 3-6, 6-3, 6-0, 6-4.
Marsel Ilhan, Turkey, def. Menelaos Efstathiou, Cyprus, 7-5, 6-1, 4-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4.
Petros Chrysochos and Eleftherios Neos, Cyprus, def. Altug Celikbilek and Cem Ilkel, Turkey, 3-6, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 6-1.<
|Lithuania 2, Madagascar 1
|At Siauliai Tennis School
|Siauliai, Lithuania
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Laurynas Grigelis, Lithuania, def. Lucas Andriamasilalao, Madagascar, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.
Antso Rakotondramanga, Madagascar, def. Tadas Babelis, Lithuania, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.
Tadas Babelis and Laurynas Grigelis, Lithuania, def. Jean-Jacques Rakotohasy and Antso Rakotondramanga, Madagascar, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.<
|Finland 2, Georgia 1
|At New Sport Hall
|Tbilisi, Georgia
|Surface: Carpet, Indoor
|Singles
Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Eero Vasa, Finland, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-1.
Harri Heliovaara, Finland, def. George Tsivadze, Georgia, 7-5, 6-2, 6-1.
Harri Heliovaara and Patrik Niklas-Salminen, Finland, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili and George Tsivadze, Georgia, 6-4, 6-0, 6-3.<
|Norway 3, Latvia 0
|At Zemgales Olimpiskais centrs
|Jelgava, Latvia
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Martins Podzus, Latvia, 6-3, 6-1, 7-5.
Viktor Durasovic, Norway, def. Mikelis Libietis, Latvia, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (3).
Viktor Durasovic and Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Mikelis Libietis and Martins Podzus, Latvia, 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 6-2.<
|Denmark 2, Morocco 1
|At Vejlby-Risskov Centret
|Aarhus, Denmark
|Surface: Carpet, Indoor
|Singles
Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, def. Amine Ahouda, Morocco, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.
Reda El Amrani, Morocco, def. Soren Hess-Olesen, Denmark, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5).
Thomas Kromann and Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, def. Reda El Amrani and Yassine Idmbarek, Morocco, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.<
|South Africa 3, Estonia 0
|At Irene Country Club
|Centurion, South Africa
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Nicolaas Scholtz, South Africa, def. Jurgen Zopp, Estonia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 retired.
Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Vladimir Ivanov, Estonia, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.
Raven Klaasen and Ruan Roelofse, South Africa, def. Kenneth Raisma and Mattias Siimar, Estonia, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.<
|Slovenia 2, Monaco 1
|At Zeleznicarski Teniski Klub
|Maribor, Slovenia
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Blaz Kavcic, Slovenia, def. Lucas Catarina, Monaco, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Grega Zemlja, Slovenia, def. Romain Arneodo, Monaco, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4.
Romain Arneodo and Benjamin Balleret, Monaco, def. Blaz Kavcic and Grega Zemlja, Slovenia, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.<
|Americas
|Barbados 2, Paraguay 1
|At Rakiura Resort
|Asuncion, Paraguay
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
Ayed Zatar, Paraguay, def. Haydn Lewis, Barbados, 7-6 (5), 7-5, 6-2.
Darian King, Barbados, def. Bruno Britez, Paraguay, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.
Darian King and Haydn Lewis, Barbados, def. Bruno Britez and Ayed Zatar, Paraguay, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (5).<
|Guatemala 2, Mexico 1
|At Federacion Nacional de Tenis de Campo
|Guatemala, Guatemala
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Wilfredo Gonzalez, Guatemala, def. Luis Patino, Mexico, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.
Manuel Sanchez, Mexico, def. Christopher Diaz-Figueroa, Guatemala, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (2).
Christopher Diaz-Figueroa and Wilfredo Gonzalez, Guatemala, def. Luis Patino and Manuel Sanchez, Mexico, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.<
|El Salvador 2, Bolivia 1
|At Circulo Deportivo Internacional
|At San Salvador, El Salvador
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Federico Zeballos, Bolivia, def. Alberto Emmanuel Alvarado Larin, El Salvador, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.
Marcelo Arevalo, El Salvador, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 6-2, 6-4, 7-5.
Marcelo and Rafael Arevalo, El Salvador, def. Rodrigo Banzer and Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 6-4, 7-5, 7-5.<
|Venezuela 3, Bahamas 0
|At Doral Park Country Club
|Doral, Fla.
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Ricardo Rodriguez, Venezuela, def. Philip Wilbert Major, Bahamas, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1, 6-1.
Luis David Martinez, Venezuela, def. Spencer Newman, Bahamas, 7-5, 6-0, 7-6 (5).
Luis David Martinez and Jordi Munoz-Abreu, Venezuela, def. Spencer Newman and Marvin Rolle, Bahamas, 6-3, 7-5, 6-1.<
|Asia/Oceania
|Pakistan 3, Iran 0
|At Pakistan Sports Complex
|Islamabad, Pakistan
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Aqeel Khan, Pakistan, def. Shahin Khaledan, Iran, 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-2.
Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, def. Anoosha Shahgholi, Iran, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.
Aqeel Khan and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, def. Alborz Akhavan and Anoosha Shahgholi, Iran, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.<
|Hong Kong 2, Vietnam 1
|At Phu Tho Tennis Club
|Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Wong Hong Kit, Hong Kong, def. Thien Nguyen Hoang, Vietnam, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0.
Nam Hoang Ly, Vietnam, def. Hei Yin Andrew Li, Hong Kong, 61-, 6-2, 6-4.
Karan Rastogi and Wong Chun Hun, Hong Kong, def. Nam Hoang Ly and Thien Nguyen Hoang, Vietnam, 6-7 (7), 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-1.<
|Philippines 2, Indonesia 1
|At Philippine Columbian Association
|Manila, Philippines
|Surface: Clay-Indoor
|Singles
David Agung Susanto, Indonesia, def. Alberto Lim, Philippines, 3-6, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1, 1-1 retired.
Ruben Gonzales, Philippines, def. Aditya Hari Sasongko, Indonesia, 6-2, 6-2, 6-4.
Francis Casey Alcantara and Treat Huey, Philippines, def. David Agung Susanto and Sunu-Wahyu Trijati, Indonesia, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.<
|Thailand 2, Kuwait 1
|At Kuwait Tennis Federation Centre
|Meshref, Kuwait
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Jirat Navasirisomboon, Thailand, def. Abdullah Maqdes, Kuwait, 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-4.
Mohammad Ghareeb, Kuwait, def. Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul, Thailand, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-0.
Sanchai and Sonchat Ratiwatana, Thailand, def. Abdulrahman Alawadhi and Abdulhamid Mubarak, Kuwait, 6-2, 6-0, 6-3.<