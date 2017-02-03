12:45 am, February 5, 2017
Davis Cup: Italy leads champion Argentina 2-0

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 6:00 pm 02/03/2017 06:00pm
Italy's Andreas Seppi celebrates his victory over Argentina's Carlos Berlocq after a Davis Cup first round tennis match in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Defending Davis Cup champion Argentina fell behind Italy 2-0 in their first-round tie on Friday.

Italy’s Paolo Lorenzo defeated Guido Pella 6-3, 6-3, 6-3, and Andreas Seppi won over Carlos Berlocq 6-1, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (6).

Italy could knock out the Argentines in the doubles on Saturday, when Diego Schwartzman and Leonardo Mayer face Seppi and Simone Bolelli.

Tennis