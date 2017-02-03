Davis Cup: Italy leads champion Argentina 2-0

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Defending Davis Cup champion Argentina fell behind Italy 2-0 in their first-round tie on Friday.

Italy’s Paolo Lorenzo defeated Guido Pella 6-3, 6-3, 6-3, and Andreas Seppi won over Carlos Berlocq 6-1, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (6).

Italy could knock out the Argentines in the doubles on Saturday, when Diego Schwartzman and Leonardo Mayer face Seppi and Simone Bolelli.