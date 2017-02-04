4:49 pm, February 5, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Tennis

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Davis Cup: Croatia wins…

Davis Cup: Croatia wins doubles to lead Spain 2-1

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 3:34 pm 02/04/2017 03:34pm
Share

OSIJEK, Croatia (AP) — Marin Draganja and Nikola Mektic beat Spain’s Feliciano Lopez and Marco Lopez 6-7 (6), 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-4 to give Croatia a 2-1 lead in their Davis Cup first-round match on Saturday.

Croatia’s Franko Skugor won the opening World Group singles Friday against Pablo Carreno Busta and then Roberto Bautista Agut evened the score by beating Ante Pavic.

Croatia, last year’s runner-up, is without its four top players — Marin Cilic, Ivo Karlovic, Borna Coric and Ivan Dodig.

Spain is without Rafael Nadal.

Topics:
Latest News Tennis
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Davis Cup: Croatia wins…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Tennis