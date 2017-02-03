12:49 am, February 5, 2017
Darcis edges Kohlschreiber to give Belgium lead over Germany

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 12:40 pm 02/03/2017 12:40pm
Belgium's Steve Darcis celebrates after he won the first round single match of the Davis Cup against Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber., giving Belgium a 1-0 lead over Germany, in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday Feb. 3, 2017. (Arne Dedert/dpa via AP)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Steve Darcis edged Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) to give Belgium a 1-0 lead over Germany in their Davis Cup first-round tie on Friday.

Darcis, the Belgian No. 1 in the absence of David Goffin, held his nerve in sets four and five as Kohlschreiber missed two break opportunities, and went on to claim his first five-set win in the Davis Cup in just under four hours.

Darcis says, “We need three miracles to get through this tie.”

Alexander Zverev was hoping to level the tie against Arthur De Greef later Friday.

Germany has won all eight previous matchups, most recently in 2007 with a 3-2 victory in the quarterfinals.

