8:05 am, February 20, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Tennis

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Bellis beats Putintseva in…

Bellis beats Putintseva in Dubai in 1st match of season

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 7:46 am 02/20/2017 07:46am
Share
Monica Puig of Portugal returns the ball to Yaroslavl Shvedova of Kazakistan during the Dubai Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — American teenager Cici Bellis advanced to the second round at the Dubai Tennis Championships by beating 17th-seeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 6-1, 7-5 Monday in her first official match of the season.

Bellis, who was sidelined with injuries before attempting to qualify for the tournament in Qatar last week, only allowed Putintseva to hold serve once in the first set. But Bellis trailed 5-0 in the second set before winning the final seven games.

“I got myself in a bit of trouble in the second set, but I’m glad I got out of it,” Bellis said. “I just thought to myself, stick to my game plan, just keep steady, I can come back.”

Olympic champion Monica Puig also advanced, beating Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

“In the first round I think it’s good to have a match that pushes you a little bit, so then you start getting into the rhythm,” Puig said. “She’s a very tricky opponent. You really have to be on your toes in every point in the match.”

Topics:
Latest News Tennis
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Bellis beats Putintseva in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Tennis