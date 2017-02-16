10:56 pm, February 16, 2017
33° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Tennis

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Basilashvili upsets No. 1…

Basilashvili upsets No. 1 seed Karlovic in Memphis Open

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 10:41 pm 02/16/2017 10:41pm
Share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Nikoloz Basilashvili beat top-seeded Ivo Karlovic 7-6 (2), 6-3 on Thursday to advance to the Memphis Open quarterfinals.

Basilashvili, ranked 67th in the world, never lost his serve and allowed the 20th-ranked Karlovic just one break-point opportunity.

Basilashvili will face Matthew Ebden, a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 winner over 2016 Memphis Open runner-up Taylor Fritz in the late match.

In other second-round action, fourth-seeded Steve Johnson beat fellow American Tim Smyczek 3-6, 6-4, 6-2. Johnson lost the first set and fell behind 3-1 in the second set before rallying.

Johnson will face Mikhail Kukushkin, a 6-3, 6-0 winner over Darian King.

The other quarterfinal matchups have No. 2 seed John Isner facing fellow American Donald Young and Ryan Harrison taking on Damir Dzumhur.

Karlovic’s loss leaves Isner and Johnson as the only seeds left in the field. Four Americans have advanced to the quarterfinals, with Young and Harrison joining Isner and Johnson.

Topics:
Latest News Tennis
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Basilashvili upsets No. 1…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

1996 Silver Spring MARC crash

More than 20 years ago, a Chicago bound Amtrak train collided with a MARC commuter in Silver Spring, leaving 11 passengers dead. See photos.

Recommended
Latest

Tennis