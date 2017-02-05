4:34 pm, February 5, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Tennis

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Australia beats Czech Republic…

Australia beats Czech Republic 4-1 in World Group tie

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 1:29 am 02/05/2017 01:29am
Share

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia split Sunday’s concluding reverse singles matches with the Czech Republic to complete a comfortable 4-1 win in their Davis Cup first round tie that set up a compelling quarter-final meeting with the United States.

Australian debutant Jordan Thompson beat Jan Satral 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 before Jiri Vesely gained a consolation win for the visitors when he defeated Sam Groth 3-6 7-5 6-3 at the Kooyong tennis club in suburban Melbourne.

Australia had already clinched the tie after winning Friday’s opening singles and Saturday’s doubles, allowing captain Lleyton Hewitt to let Groth to replace Nick Kyrgios for the reverse singles. Groth served for the match in the second set but twice double faulted, allowing Vesely to fight back and win the match and avoid a 5-0 cleansweep.

Australia will host the US in April after the American pair of Jack Sock and Steve Johnson won their doubles match on Saturday to seize an unassailable 3-0 lead in their tie with Switzerland in Birmingham, Alabama.

Australia lost at home on grass to the US last year and Hewitt is expecting another tough encounter.

“They’re going to be really strong,” Hewitt said. “They’ve got four really good singles players and they can mix and match the doubles pairing pretty well.”

Topics:
Australia News Latest News Tennis
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Australia beats Czech Republic…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Tennis