The Latest: Marta Kostyuk duplicates feat of Mirjana Lucic

3:35 p.m.

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk has duplicated the feat of Croatian Mirjana Lucic 20 years ago when she won the Australian Open girls singles title.

Kostyuk, who’s 14, utilized her powerful ground strokes to outlast top-seeded Rebeka Masarova of Switzerland 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.

Lucic-Baroni, a surprise women’s singles semifinalist this year, was also 14 when she beat Germany’s Marlene Weingartner 6-2, 6-2 in the 1997 Australian junior final.

Kostyuk, who broke Masarova’s serve in the ninth game of the final set, is the first Ukraine player to win the Australian Open girls title.

___

3:25 p.m.

Marta Kostyuk has won the Australian Open junior girls title with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 win over top-seeded Rebeka Masarova of Switzerland on Saturday.

The 14-year-old from Ukraine broke Masarova’s serve in the ninth game of the final set, then held her serve in the 10th, clinching the match on a forehand.

In an evening match, Serena Williams was scheduled to play her sister Venus in the women’s final. A win by Serena would be her 23rd major title, breaking the Open-era record of 22 that she held with Steffi Graf.

In the men’s doubles final, American twins Bob and Mike Bryan looked to win their seventh Australian title when they played Henri Kontinen of Finland and Australian John Peers.

