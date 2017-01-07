1:52 pm, January 7, 2017
Technical director Di Pasquale leaving French tennis role

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 1:22 pm 01/07/2017 01:22pm
PARIS (AP) — The French Tennis Federation says technical director Arnaud Di Pasquale is leaving by mutual consent.

Di Pasquale, who has held the role since April 2013, will stand down “in the next few days,” the FFT said on Saturday in a statement.

No further information was given as to who will replace Di Pasquale, an Olympic bronze medalist in 2000 when he beat a young Roger Federer in Sydney.

French tennis was shaken at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, where Benoit Paire was sent home for violating team rules and doubles pair Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia strongly criticized the FTT over a clothing mix-up after their first-round loss.

