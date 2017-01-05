1:46 am, January 5, 2017
Spain clinches Hopman Cup match with win in mixed doubles

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 1:28 am 01/05/2017 01:28am
FILE - In this July 8, 2016, file photo, Roger Federer of Switzerland returns to Milos Raonic of Canada during their men's semifinal singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Federer returned from six months on the sidelines with a knee injury to beat Dan Evans 6-3, 6-4 on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 and lead Switzerland to an opening win over Britain at the Hopman Cup mixed teams tournament. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Spanish pair Lara Arruabarrena and Feliciano Lopez beat Lucie Hradecka and Adam Pavlasek of Czech Republic 4-2, 4-1 in the Fast4 format in mixed doubles to give Spain a 2-1 win at the Hopman Cup on Wednesday.

Lopez had earlier beaten Pavlasek 7-6 (5), 6-4 in singles while Hradecka gave Czech Republic an early lead with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Arruabarrena.

Later Thursday, the United States, which has already clinched a place in Saturday’s final, takes on defending champion Australia.

On Friday, the Roger Federer-led Switzerland plays France in their final round-robin match, with the winner to face the U.S. in the final.

