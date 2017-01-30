10:55 am, January 30, 2017
Tennis

Rafael Nadal out of Davis Cup after grueling Australian Open

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 10:29 am 01/30/2017 10:29am
Spain's Rafael Nadal makes a forehand return to Switzerland's Roger Federer in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. (Scott Barbour/Pool via AP)

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal has been dropped from Spain’s Davis Cup team because of fatigue following the Australian Open.

The Spanish tennis federation says it will replace Nadal with Feliciano Lopez for next weekend’s best-of-five series at Croatia after a recommendation by the team doctor.

Nadal lost to Roger Federer in Sunday’s Australia Open final in five sets.

Doctor Angel Ruiz Cotorro says the decision took into consideration that Nadal played a significant number of matches after a four-month layoff because of a wrist injury.

Spain captain Conchita Martinez says Nadal “needs to recover from his recent efforts and certainly will be with us again in the next rounds.”

The other Spanish players are Roberto Bautista, Pablo Carreno and Marc Lopez.

Topics:
Latest News Tennis
