9:41 pm, January 23, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The Senate has confirmed Rep. Mike Pompeo as CIA director.

Tennis

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Venus Williams sets Australian…

Venus Williams sets Australian record with run to semifinals

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 9:19 pm 01/23/2017 09:19pm
Share
Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova makes a forehand return to United States' Venus Williams during their quarterfinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Venus Williams has become the oldest woman to reach the Australian Open semifinals in the Open era, returning to the last four at Melbourne Park for the first time in 14 years.

The 36-year-old Williams beat No. 24-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Tuesday, winning the last six points in the tiebreaker to seal her 50th career win at Melbourne Park.

She is into semifinals for the second time in three majors — after a six-year absence from the last four — and for the 21st time overall.

Williams hadn’t reached the semifinals in Australia since 2003, the year she lost the final to her sister, Serena.

“I’m so excited,” said Williams, who was playing in her ninth quarterfinal at the season-opening major since her debut at Melbourne Park in 1998. “It’s wonderful to be here — but I want to go further.”

She will next play either French Open champion Garbine Muguruza or CoCo Vandeweghe, who are both in the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Australia News Latest News Tennis
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Venus Williams sets Australian…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Women's March on Washington

See photos of Saturday's demonstration in D.C.

Recommended
Latest

Tennis