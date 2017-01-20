6:47 am, January 20, 2017
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Tennis

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Pliskova, Strycova to lead…

Pliskova, Strycova to lead Czechs in Fed Cup against Spain

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 6:15 am 01/20/2017 06:15am
Share
Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic makes a forehand return to Russia's Anna Blinkova during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

PRAGUE (AP) — Karolina Pliskova and Barbora Strycova will lead defending champion Czech Republic against Spain in the first round of Fed Cup.

Pliskova and Strycova both have reached the third round at the Australian Open. They teamed up to win the decisive doubles in last year’s final against France.

Captain Petr Pala also named Lucie Safarova and Katerina Siniakova for the Feb. 11-12 series in Ostrava. Safarova is returning for the first time since April 2015 following health issues and Siniakova, who captured her maiden WTA title at the Shenzhen Open this month, made the team for the first time.

The Czechs will miss Petra Kvitova because of injuries she suffered during a knife attack in December.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Tennis
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Pliskova, Strycova to lead…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Tennis