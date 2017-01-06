10:50 am, January 6, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for St. Mary's County, starting at 1 a.m. Saturday.

Tennis

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Paire reaches Chennai semis…

Paire reaches Chennai semis for 3rd time

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 10:40 am 01/06/2017 10:40am
Share

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Benoit Paire of France reached the Chennai Open semifinals for a third time when he beat 2015 runner-up Aljaz Bedene of Britain 6-3, 6-0 on Friday.

Paire will face either second-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain or seventh-seeded Mikhail Youzhny of Russia.

Daniil Medvedev of Russia advanced to his first ATP semis after stopping Slovak qualifier Jozef Kovalik 6-1, 6-4. Kovalik ousted world No. 6 Marin Cilic on Wednesday in his first match against a top-10 player but couldn’t reproduce that form.

Medvedev will next play Dudi Sela, the Israeli who reached his first ATP semis since July 2014 after downing third-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 7-5, 6-4 in their first meeting.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Tennis
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Paire reaches Chennai semis…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Tennis