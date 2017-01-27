3:40 am, January 28, 2017
Marta Kostyuk wins Australian Open junior girls title

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 11:21 pm 01/27/2017 11:21pm
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk makes a backhand return in the girls singles final against Switzerland's Rebeka Masarova at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Marta Kostyuk has won the Australian Open junior girls title with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 win over top-seeded Rebeka Masarova of Switzerland on Saturday.

The 14-year-old from Ukraine broke Masarova’s serve in the ninth game of the final set, then held her serve in the 10th, clinching the match on a forehand.

In an evening match, Serena Williams was scheduled to play her sister Venus in the women’s final. A win by Serena would be her 23rd major title, breaking the Open-era record of 22 that she held with Steffi Graf.

In the men’s doubles final, American twins Bob and Mike Bryan looked to win their seventh Australian title when they played Henri Kontinen of Finland and Australian John Peers.

