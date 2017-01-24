Isner, Sock to lead US against Switzerland in Davis Cup

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — John Isner, Jack Sock, Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey have been named to the U.S. Davis Cup roster that will face a Switzerland team that will not have Roger Federer or Stan Wawrinka next month.

The United States will be without the Bryan brothers, who announced recently they were retiring from Davis Cup competition.

The best-of-five series in the first round will be played on an indoor hard court Feb. 3-5 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Rosters were announced Tuesday, and Switzerland’s team will be Marco Chiudinelli, Henri Laaksonen, Adrien Bossel and Antione Bellier.

Federer, a 17-time Grand Slam champion, and Wawrinka, owner of three major titles, will face each other in the Australian Open semifinals this week.

The Switzerland-U.S. winner will face Australia or the Czech Republic in the Davis Cup quarterfinals in April.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments