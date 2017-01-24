3:45 am, January 24, 2017
Davis Cup: Jordan Thompson to make debut for Australia

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 3:21 am 01/24/2017 03:21am
Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts while sitting in his chair during his second round match against Italy's Andreas Seppi at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jordan Thompson will make his debut for Australia when the team takes on Czech Republic in a Davis Cup opening-round tie at Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club from Feb. 3-5.

Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt on Tuesday named Thompson, a second-round loser at the Australian Open, along with Nick Kyrgios, Sam Groth and doubles specialist John Peers in the four-man side for the World Group opener for both countries.

Bernard Tomic, Australia’s second-highest ranked player at No. 27, was not included on the squad. Australian media have been reporting that Tomic did not make himself available for selection.

No. 10-ranked Tomas Berdych has also announced he won’t be available to play for the Czech team.

