Davis Cup: Jordan Thompson to make debut for Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jordan Thompson will make his debut for Australia when the team takes on Czech Republic in a Davis Cup opening-round tie at Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club from Feb. 3-5.

Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt on Tuesday named Thompson, a second-round loser at the Australian Open, along with Nick Kyrgios, Sam Groth and doubles specialist John Peers in the four-man side for the World Group opener for both countries.

Bernard Tomic, Australia’s second-highest ranked player at No. 27, was not included on the squad. Australian media have been reporting that Tomic did not make himself available for selection.

No. 10-ranked Tomas Berdych has also announced he won’t be available to play for the Czech team.

