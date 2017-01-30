11:30 am, January 30, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS President Donald Trump has signed an executive order requiring that for every new federal regulation on small business, two must be cut.

Tennis

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Daria Gavrilova through to…

Daria Gavrilova through to 2nd round in St. Petersburg

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 8:10 am 01/30/2017 08:10am
Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Daria Gavrilova reached the second round of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Monday by beating Russian wild-card entry Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 7-5.

In her first match since reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open, Gavrilova had problems holding serve against the 18-year-old Kalinskaya and was a break down in the second set.

The Australian will next face third-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Tennis
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Daria Gavrilova through to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

Tennis