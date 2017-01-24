11:27 pm, January 24, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Tennis

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Australian Open Show Court Schedules

Australian Open Show Court Schedules

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 11:15 pm 01/24/2017 11:15pm
Share
Thursday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
All Times EST
Play begins on all courts at 7 p.m. Wednesday
Rod Laver Arena

Bob and Mike Bryan (3), United States, vs. Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain

Not before 10 p.m. Wednesday: CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, vs. Venus Williams (13), United States

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, Croatia, vs. Serena Williams (2), United States

Night Session (3 a.m. Thursday)

Roger Federer (17), Switzerland, vs. Stan Wawrinka (4), Switzerland

Pat Cash, Australia, and Goran Ivanisevic, Croatia, vs. John and Patrick McEnroe, United States

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Australia News Latest News Tennis
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Australian Open Show Court Schedules
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Women's March on Washington

See photos of Saturday's demonstration in D.C.

Recommended
Latest

Tennis