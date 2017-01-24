Australian Open Show Court Schedules

|Thursday
|At Melbourne Park
|Melbourne, Australia
|All Times EST
|Play begins on all courts at 7 p.m. Wednesday
|Rod Laver Arena
Bob and Mike Bryan (3), United States, vs. Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain
Not before 10 p.m. Wednesday: CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, vs. Venus Williams (13), United States
Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, Croatia, vs. Serena Williams (2), United States
|Night Session (3 a.m. Thursday)
Roger Federer (17), Switzerland, vs. Stan Wawrinka (4), Switzerland
Pat Cash, Australia, and Goran Ivanisevic, Croatia, vs. John and Patrick McEnroe, United States
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments