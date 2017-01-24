Australian Open Show Court Schedules

Thursday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia All Times EST Play begins on all courts at 7 p.m. Wednesday Rod Laver Arena

Bob and Mike Bryan (3), United States, vs. Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain

Not before 10 p.m. Wednesday: CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, vs. Venus Williams (13), United States

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, Croatia, vs. Serena Williams (2), United States

Night Session (3 a.m. Thursday)

Roger Federer (17), Switzerland, vs. Stan Wawrinka (4), Switzerland

Pat Cash, Australia, and Goran Ivanisevic, Croatia, vs. John and Patrick McEnroe, United States

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments