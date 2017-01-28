Australian Open Road

First Round — def. Florian Mayer, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
Second Round — def. Marcos Baghdatis, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.
Third Round — def. Alexander Zverev (24), 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2.
Fourth Round — def. Gael Monfils (6), 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
Quarterfinals — def. Milos Raonic (3), 6-4, 7-6 (7), 6-4.
Semifinals — def. Grigor Dimitrov (15), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-4.
Championship — vs. Roger Federer (17).
First Round — def. Jurgen Melzer, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Second Round — def. Noah Rubin, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Third Round — def. Tomas Berdych (10), 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.
Fourth Round — def. Kei Nishikori (5), 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.
Quarterfinals — def. Mischa Zverev, 6-1, 7-5, 6-2.
Semifinals — def. Stan Wawrinka (4), 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3.
Championship — vs. Rafael Nadal (9).
|Women
|Serena Williams (2)
First Round — def. Belinda Bencic, 6-4, 6-3.
Second Round — def. Lucie Safarova, 6-3, 6-4.
Third Round — def. Nicole Gibbs, 6-1, 6-3.
Fourth Round — def. Barbora Strycova (16), 7-5, 6-4.
Quarterfinals — def. Johanna Konta (9), 6-2, 6-3.
Semifinals — def. Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, 6-2, 6-1.
Championship — def. Venus Williams (13), 6-4, 6-4.
