3:31 am, January 29, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

Tennis

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Australian Open Road

Australian Open Road

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 5:05 am 01/28/2017 05:05am
Share
Men
Rafael Nadal (9)

First Round — def. Florian Mayer, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Second Round — def. Marcos Baghdatis, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.

Third Round — def. Alexander Zverev (24), 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2.

Fourth Round — def. Gael Monfils (6), 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Quarterfinals — def. Milos Raonic (3), 6-4, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Semifinals — def. Grigor Dimitrov (15), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Championship — vs. Roger Federer (17).

Roger Federer (17)

First Round — def. Jurgen Melzer, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Second Round — def. Noah Rubin, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Third Round — def. Tomas Berdych (10), 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

Fourth Round — def. Kei Nishikori (5), 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

Quarterfinals — def. Mischa Zverev, 6-1, 7-5, 6-2.

Semifinals — def. Stan Wawrinka (4), 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3.

Championship — vs. Rafael Nadal (9).

Women
Serena Williams (2)

First Round — def. Belinda Bencic, 6-4, 6-3.

Second Round — def. Lucie Safarova, 6-3, 6-4.

Third Round — def. Nicole Gibbs, 6-1, 6-3.

Fourth Round — def. Barbora Strycova (16), 7-5, 6-4.

Quarterfinals — def. Johanna Konta (9), 6-2, 6-3.

Semifinals — def. Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, 6-2, 6-1.

Championship — def. Venus Williams (13), 6-4, 6-4.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Tennis
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Australian Open Road
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Tennis